6 quakes, weak steam emissions monitored at Taal; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Six volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said weak steam emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the weak steaming rose five meters and was observed from vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas” can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.

It reiterated the ban on the entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially in the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

PHIVOLCS said people should also observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.”

It advised civil aviation authorities to caution pilots against avoid flying close to the volcano.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.