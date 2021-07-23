Provincial News

6.6-magnitude quake hits Batangas

Quake followed by 5.1-magnitude aftershock, PHIVOLCS says

(Eagle News) — A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas early Saturday, July 24.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier reported the earthquake was a magnitude 6.7

It said the quake hit at 4:49 a.m. and  had its epicenter 16 kilometers southwest of Calatagan.

It was felt in parts of the country, including in parts of Metro Manila.

Intensity V was felt in the following areas:

  • Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
  • Sablayan and Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro
  • Tagaytay City, Carmona and Dasmariñas City, Cavite

Intensity IV was felt in the following:

  • Batangas City and Talisay City, Batangas
  • Marikina City
  • Manila City
  • Makati City
  • Taguig City
  • Valenzuela City
  • Pasay City
  • Quezon City
  • San Mateo, Rizal
  • Tagaytay City, Cavite

Intensity III, on the other hand, was felt in Pasig City and in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

The earthquake  was followed by a 5.1-magnitude aftershock at 4:57 a.m.

PHIVOLCS said there was no tsunami threat to the Philippines following the strong earthquake.

No damage to property was expected but more aftershocks were.

