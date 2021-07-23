6.6-magnitude quake hits Batangas

Quake followed by 5.1-magnitude aftershock, PHIVOLCS says
(Eagle News) — A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas early Saturday, July 24.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier reported the earthquake was a magnitude 6.7
It said the quake hit at 4:49 a.m. and had its epicenter 16 kilometers southwest of Calatagan.
It was felt in parts of the country, including in parts of Metro Manila.
Intensity V was felt in the following areas:
- Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro
- Sablayan and Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro
- Tagaytay City, Carmona and Dasmariñas City, Cavite
Intensity IV was felt in the following:
- Batangas City and Talisay City, Batangas
- Marikina City
- Manila City
- Makati City
- Taguig City
- Valenzuela City
- Pasay City
- Quezon City
- San Mateo, Rizal
- Tagaytay City, Cavite
Intensity III, on the other hand, was felt in Pasig City and in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.
The earthquake was followed by a 5.1-magnitude aftershock at 4:57 a.m.
PHIVOLCS said there was no tsunami threat to the Philippines following the strong earthquake.
No damage to property was expected but more aftershocks were.