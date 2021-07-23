6.6-magnitude quake hits Batangas

Quake followed by 5.1-magnitude aftershock, PHIVOLCS says

(Eagle News) — A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas early Saturday, July 24.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier reported the earthquake was a magnitude 6.7

It said the quake hit at 4:49 a.m. and had its epicenter 16 kilometers southwest of Calatagan.

It was felt in parts of the country, including in parts of Metro Manila.

Intensity V was felt in the following areas:

Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Sablayan and Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro

Tagaytay City, Carmona and Dasmariñas City, Cavite

Intensity IV was felt in the following:

Batangas City and Talisay City, Batangas

Marikina City

Manila City

Makati City

Taguig City

Valenzuela City

Pasay City

Quezon City

San Mateo, Rizal

Tagaytay City, Cavite

Intensity III, on the other hand, was felt in Pasig City and in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

The earthquake was followed by a 5.1-magnitude aftershock at 4:57 a.m.

PHIVOLCS said there was no tsunami threat to the Philippines following the strong earthquake.

No damage to property was expected but more aftershocks were.