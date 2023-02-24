6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental early Friday, Feb. 24

(Eagle News) — A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental early Friday, Feb. 24.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:02 a.m.
The epicenter was 377 kilometers southeast of Sarangani Island.
The depth of focus was 114 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II -Glan, Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Maitum, Malapatan, Sarangani; Koronadal City, General Santos City, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.