6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental early Friday, Feb. 24

(Eagle News) — A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental early Friday, Feb. 24.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:02 a.m.

The epicenter was 377 kilometers southeast of Sarangani Island.

The depth of focus was 114 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II -Glan, Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Maitum, Malapatan, Sarangani; Koronadal City, General Santos City, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.