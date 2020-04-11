6.0-magnitude quake hits Batanes

(Eagle News)–A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Batanes early Saturday, April 11.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 12:44 a.m., was tectonic in origin.

It struck some 37 kilometers northeast of Basco.

The quake had a depth of focus of 157 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes.

The shaking was felt at Intensity IV in Basco, and Itbayat.

Intensity III was recorded in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, and Luna, Apayao; Intensity II in Laoag City and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; and Intensity I in Vigan City.

No damage to property was recorded but aftershocks were.