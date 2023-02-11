6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit 255 kilometers southeast of Balut Island at 4:55 p.m.
It said it was an aftershock of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck offshore Davao Occidental on January 18.
The depth of focus was 41 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity II – Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity I – T’Boli and Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Kiamba and Glan, Sarangani
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.