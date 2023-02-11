6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit 255 kilometers southeast of Balut Island at 4:55 p.m.

It said it was an aftershock of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck offshore Davao Occidental on January 18.

The depth of focus was 41 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity II – Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity I – T’Boli and Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Kiamba and Glan, Sarangani

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.