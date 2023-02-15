6.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Masbate early Thursday

(Eagle News) — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Masbate early Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 2:10 a.m.

The epicenter was 11 kilometers southwest of the municipality of Batuan.

The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following intensities and reported intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity VII – City of Masbate, Masbate

Intensity V – Dimasalang, San Fernando, and Uson, Masbate

Intensity IV – City of Legazpi, Albay; Aroroy, Cataingan, Esperanza, Milagros, and Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate; Irosin, and City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VI – City of Masbate, Masbate

Intensity IV – Bulusan, and City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon; City of Bogo, Cebu

Intensity III – City of Legazpi, and City of Tabaco, Albay; City of Iriga, Camarines Sur; City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Alangalang, Calubian, Isabel, Kananga, and Palo, Leyte; Ormoc City; Rosario, Northern Samar

Intensity II – Gumaca, Quezon; Daet, Camarines Norte; Ragay, Camarines Sur; Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, and Tapaz, Capiz; Argao, Cebu; Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Abuyog, and Dulag, Leyte; San Roque, Northern Samar

Intensity I – Lopez, Mulanay, and Polillo, Quezon; Boac, Marinduque; Pandan, Antique; City of La Carlota, Negros Occidental; Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte

Damage to property and aftershocks are expected.