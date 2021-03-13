55 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — Fifty-five volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 49 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to 2.5 minutes.

“At 2:11 PM yesterday, a short-lived 400-500 meter-tall white plume was generated by a burst of steam-rich gas from the Main Crater that lasted 2.5 minutes based on seismic records,” PHIVOLCS said.

For the rest of the day, PHIVOLCS said activity at the main crater consisted of a weak emission of steam-laden plumes.

Sulfur dioxide emission on March 12 averaged 582 tons prior to the gas burst event.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS noted.

PHIVOLCS said that at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, should remain strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.