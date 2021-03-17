55 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — Fifty-five volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 44 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of two to five minutes.

It also included low-level background volcanic tremor that began at 7 p.m. on March 16.

A weak steam emission was monitored, while sulfur dioxide emission averaged 689 tons on March 16.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS recommended for entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, to remain strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.