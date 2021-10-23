55 quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Fifty-five volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes in the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included nine tremors that lasted for one to two minutes.

Sulfur dioxide flux was registered at 9451 tons on Oct. 22.

PHIVOLCS said this was dominated by an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the lake.

Meanwhile, a plume 1200 meters tall was also reported.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the Taal Volcano Island remains prohibited.

At alert level 2, PHIVOLCS said steam-driven or phreatic explosions are possible.

It added pilots should refrain from flying near the volcano.