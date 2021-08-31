52 quakes monitored in Taal; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — Fifty-two volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 23 tremors lasting one to five minutes and a weak background tremor.

Also observed were sulfur dioxide emissions, at 3848 tons on Aug. 25.

Steam plumes that rose up to 2000 meters were also monitored.

PHIVOLCS said entry into the Taal Volcano Island, the main crater in the Daang Kastila fissures, and into the Taal Lake should remain prohibited.

In July, PHIVOLCS downgraded Taal’s alert level from 3 after it observed decreased unrest.