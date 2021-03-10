51 volcanic earthquakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — Fifty-one volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 41 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to four minutes.

A weak emission of steam-laden plumes was also monitored at the main crater.

According to PHIVOLCS, temperature highs of 71.8°C and a pH of 1.59 were last measured from the main crater lake on March 4 and February 12, respectively.

A very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region was also monitored since after the January 2020 eruption.

At alert level 2, PHIVOLCS said “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

It recommended for the entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, to remain strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.

On Tuesday, March 9, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level 2 over Taal following what it said was increased unrest since Feb. 13.