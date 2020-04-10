50,000 sacks of rice to be distributed to Manileños amid COVID-19 crisis

(Eagle News) – The Manila city government has brought 50,000 sacks or about 2.5 million kilos of rice for distribution to families affected by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In a statement, Manila mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said that the city government bought the rice two weeks ago, in anticipation of the extension of the enhanced community quarantine.

“We are trying to accumulate basic goods and particularly rice, so we entered into a contract with NFA about two weeks ago”, the Manila mayor said in the statement.

He said that city plans to distribute at least three kilograms of rice each to around 571,000 families in the city.

“If we have 571,000 families, at three kilos, that’s more or less 1.5 to 1.8 million. So may buffer pa kami, but it’s better na sobra kung sosobra, para maakap namin hangga’t maari ang lahat (So we still have buffer, but it’s still better to have something extra, so we can provide for all as much as we can)”, the mayor added.

The rice is in addition to the food boxes already distributed to some 235,000 families in the city, and the P1,000 cash aid provided to Manilenos under the City Amelioration Crisis Fund.

(Eagle News Service)