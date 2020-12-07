50 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Fifty more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional COVID-19 recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery total rose to 7896.

Thirty additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the PNP total to 8334.

Of these, 411 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including police personnel—are among the priorities in a countrywide COVID-19 vaccination should a vaccine be available.

The government said it was eyeing vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity, which takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.