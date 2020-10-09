5 volcanic quakes, sulfur dioxide emission monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Five volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said sulfur dioxide emission was also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 1,236 tons on October 1.

The slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June 2020, and the inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano is at “an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone remains strictly prohibited.

Civil aviation authorities were advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.