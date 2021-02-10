5 volcanic quakes, steam emission monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Five volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was sulfur dioxide emission.

PHIVOLCS said the emission was measured at an average of 467 tons on January 31.

It said based on data, there was a slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020, which “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice.”

According to PHIVOLCS, while at alert level 1, Kanlaon is at “an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

It therefore reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.