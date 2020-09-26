5 quakes, weak steam emission monitored at Bulusan; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Five earthquakes were monitored at Bulusan volcano in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a weak emission of white steam-laden plumes was also observed from the southeast vents of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the slight inflation on the edifice since July, and the long-term trend since May 2019 which denotes that the edifice was still deflated “indicate that volcanic processes are underway beneath the edifice that may be caused by deep-seated degassing or hydrothermal activity or magmatic intrusion.”

PHIVOLCS said the volcano was “currently in an abnormal condition.”

Local government units and the public were reminded about the ban on the entry into the four-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

PHIVOLCS said vigilance within the two-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on the southeastern sector must also be exercised.

Civil aviation authorities were told to advise pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

People living within valleys and along river, stream channels especially on the southeast, southwest, and northwest sector of the edifice should also be vigilant against “sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall,” PHIVOLCS said.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” it added.