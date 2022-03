(Eagle News) — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental early Tuesday, March 8.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 2:13 a.m.

Its epicenter was 278 kilometers southeast of Balut Island.

The depth of focus was 115 kilometers.

According to PHIVOLCS, the quake was tectonic in origin.

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.