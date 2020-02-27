5.5-magnitude quake hits Davao Occidental

(Eagle News)–A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Occidental early Friday, Feb. 28.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which struck at 3:13 a.m., had its epicenter 187 kilometers southeast of Sarangani.

It had a depth of focus of 130 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were felt:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II- Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I- General Santos City; Kiamba, Sarangani; Koronadal City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.