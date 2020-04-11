5.5-magnitude jolts Davao Occidental coast

(Eagle News)–A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental early Saturday, April 11.

This was hours after a 6.0-magnitude quake hit Basco, Batanes.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit 141 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos at 2:45 a.m., more than two hours after the Basco quake.

It had a depth of 52 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity II – Kiamba, Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I – General Santos City and Tupi, South Cotabato; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental