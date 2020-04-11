5.5-magnitude jolts Davao Occidental coast

(Eagle News)–A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental early Saturday, April 11.
This was hours after a 6.0-magnitude quake hit Basco, Batanes.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit 141 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos at 2:45 a.m., more than two hours after the Basco quake.
It had a depth of 52 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were recorded:
Intensity II – Kiamba, Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity I – General Santos City and Tupi, South Cotabato; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental