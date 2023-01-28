5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Eastern Samar early Saturday

(Eagle News)– A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Eastern Samar early Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4:25 a.m.

The epicenter was 14 kilometers northwest of Homonhon Island.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Guiuan, Lawaan, Mercedes, and Salcedo, Eastern Samar; Abuyog, Alangalang, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier, La Paz, Palo, Santa Fe, Tabontabon, Tanauan, and Tolosa, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte

Intensity III – General MacArthur, Eastern Samar; Babatngon, Barugo, Leyte, Pastrana, and Tunga, Leyte; City of Tacloban

Intensity II – Maydolong, Eastern Samar; Albuera, Leyte; Ormoc City

Intensity I – City of Cebu

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Abuyog, City of Baybay, Dulag, and La Paz, Leyte

Intensity III – Alangalang, and Albuera, Leyte; City of Surigao, Surigao del Norte

Intensity II – Talibon, Bohol; Calubian, and Palo, Leyte; Ormoc City; Marabut, Samar; City of Maasin, Southern Leyte

Intensity I – Argao, and City of Bogo, Cebu; Isabel, Leyte; Rosario, and San Roque, Northern Samar

No damage to property was expected but aftershocks were.