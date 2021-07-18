5.4-magnitude quake hits Davao Oriental

(Eagle News) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Sunday, July 18.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 8:09 a.m.
It had its epicenter 37 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso.
The depth of focus was 42 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity V – Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental
Intensity IV – Mati City, Davao Oriental
Intensity III – Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato
Intensity II – Davao City; General Santos City; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani
Intensity I – Arakan, Cotabato
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – General Santos City; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani
Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.