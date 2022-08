5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sultan Kudarat

(Eagle News) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 1:24 p.m.

The epicenter was 41 kilometers northwest of Lebak.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V- Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity IV- T’boli, South Cotabato

Intensity III – Cotabato City; Kiamba, Sarangani, Tupi, Lake Sebu, Banga and Tampakan, South Cotabato; Datu Piang , Maguindanao; Pagadian City; Lutayan, Bagumbayan, Tacurong City, Columbio, Kalamansig, Pres. Quirino and Sen. Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat

Intensity II – General Santos City, Alabel, Malapatan, Glan, Maasim, Malungon and Maitum, Sarangani; Koronadal and Tantangan, South Cotabato; Valencia City and Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Tubod Lanao del Norte; Davao City; Lambayong and Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat; M’lang, Midsayap, Pikit, Matalam, Pigcawayan and Libungan, Cotabato

Intensity I – Zamboanga City; Alamada and Banisilan, Cotabato

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV- T’boli, South Cotabato

Intensity III- Santo Nino and Koronadal City, South Cotabato;Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity II – General Santos City; Cotabato City; Malungon and Maasim, Sarangani

Intensity I – Zamboanga City; Davao City; Cagayan de Oro City; Kidapawan City

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.