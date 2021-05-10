5.3-magnitude quake strikes off Davao Occidental early Tuesday, May 11

(Eagle News) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental early Tuesday, May 11.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1:25 a.m.
It had its epicenter 87 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos.
The quake’s depth was 72 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II-General Santos City
Intensity I- Gingoong City, Misamis Oriental; Koronadal City , South Cotabato; Kiamba, Sarangani
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.