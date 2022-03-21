5.3-magnitude quake strikes Leyte early Monday, March 21

(Eagle News) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Leyte early Monday, March 21.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit 10 kilometers southwest of Burauen at 12:39 a.m.
The depth of focus was 4 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity V – Burauen, Ormoc City, Kananga, La Paz, Julita, and Pastrana, Leyte
Intensity IV – Dulag, Santa Fe, Barugo, Abuyog, Palo, Tolosa, Capoocan and Baybay City, Leyte; Tacloban City
Intensity III – Cebu City and Talisay City, Cebu; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; Leyte, Leyte; Biliran, Biliran
Intensity II – Borongan City and Taft, Eastern Samar; Naval, Biliran
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity V – Ormoc City
Intensity IV – Abuyog and Palo, Leyte
Intensity III – Alangalang and Carigara, Leyte; Sogod, Southern Leyte
Intensity II – Calubian, Leyte; San Francisco, Cebu
Intensity I – Lapu-lapu and Argao City, Cebu
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were.