5.3-magnitude quake strikes Davao del Sur

Posted by Kaye Fe on

More in Provincial News:

(Eagle News) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Monday, Oct. 24.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the epicenter was 16 kilometers southwest of Davao.

The depth of focus was 254 kilometers.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Reported Intensities:
Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani
Intensity II – Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Santo Nino, South Cotabato
Intensity I – Alabel, Malapatan, Sarangani; Tupi, General Santos City, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City, Cotabato

No damage to property was expected, but aftershocks were.