5.3-magnitude quake strikes Davao del Sur

(Eagle News) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Davao del Sur on Monday, Oct. 24.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the epicenter was 16 kilometers southwest of Davao.

The depth of focus was 254 kilometers.

Reported Intensities:

Intensity III – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II – Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental; Santo Nino, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Alabel, Malapatan, Sarangani; Tupi, General Santos City, South Cotabato; Kidapawan City, Cotabato

No damage to property was expected, but aftershocks were.