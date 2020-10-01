5.3-magnitude quake jolts Surigao del Sur

(Eagle News)–A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 6:10 a.m., had its epicenter 63 kilometers northeast of Bayabas.

It had a depth of 15 kilometers.

An instrumental intensity I was reported in Surigao City.

No damage to property was reported. Phivolcs also saud that it was not expecting aftershocks.

The agency also said that this was an aftershock of the September 21 magnitude 7 quake that hit Bayabas, Surigao Del Sur.



(Eagle News Service)