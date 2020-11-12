5.3-magnitude quake hits Surigao del Norte

(Eagle News)–A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Norte on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 3:18 p.m., had its epicenter 24 kilometers northeast of Burgos.

It had a depth of 26 kilometers.

The following intensity and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity:

Intensity III – Surigao City; Rosario, Agusan del Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Surigao City

Intensity II – Borongan City, Eastern Samar; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Intensity I – Catbalogan City, Samar

No damage to property was expected but aftershocks were.