5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Oriental Mindoro early Thursday, Aug. 24

(Eagle News)–A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Oriental Mindoro early Thursday, Aug. 24.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1:38 a.m.
The epicenter was 14 kilometers southwest of Bansud.
The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensity IV- Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity III – City of Calapan and Roxas, Oriental Mindoro
Intensity II – Boac, Marinduque; Victoria, Oriental Mindoro; Gumaca, Quezon
Intensity I – Lemery, San Luis and Batangas City, Batangas; Abra De Ilog and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Mauban, Quezon
Damage to property and aftershocks were reported.