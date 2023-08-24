5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Oriental Mindoro early Thursday, Aug. 24

(Eagle News)–A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Oriental Mindoro early Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 1:38 a.m.

The epicenter was 14 kilometers southwest of Bansud.

The depth of focus was 10 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity IV- Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III – City of Calapan and Roxas, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – Boac, Marinduque; Victoria, Oriental Mindoro; Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity I – Lemery, San Luis and Batangas City, Batangas; Abra De Ilog and San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Mauban, Quezon

Damage to property and aftershocks were reported.