5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Camarines Norte

(Eagle News) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Camarines Norte on Wednesday, December 7.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 1:05 p.m.

The epicenter was 19 kilometers northeast of Tinaga Island.

The depth of focus was one kilometer.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity II – Quezon City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity V – Mercedes, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity IV – Daet, Camarines Norte; Guinayangan, Polillo, Quezon

Intensity III – Ragay, Pili, Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Mauban, Lopez, Mulanay, Alabat, Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity II – Tabaco, Albay; Dingalan, Aurora; Batangas City, Batangas; Calumpit, Plaridel, Pulilan, Marilao, San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Sagnay, Camarines Sur; Carmona, Cavite; Marikina City, Pasig City, Metro Manila; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro; Guagua, Pampanga; Infanta, Pangasinan; Dolores, Infanta, Calauag, Quezon; Taytay, Tanay, Rizal

Intensity I – Legazpi City, Albay; Bulakan, Santa Maria, Guiguinto, Obando, Malolos City, Pandi, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan; Tagaytay City, Ternate, Cavite; Candon, Ilocos Sur; Calamba, Los Banos, Laguna; Malabon City, Pasay, Quezon City, Muntinlupa City, San Juan City, Metro Manila; Mapanas, Northern Samar; San Antonio, Gabaldon, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Tayabas, Lucena City, Quezon; Angono, Morong, Antipolo, Cainta in Rizal

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks are expected.