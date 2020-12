5.2-magnitude quake hits Quezon

(Eagle News)–A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Quezon on Friday, December 25.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 6:04 p.m., had its epicenter 24 kilometers southwest of San Francisco.

It had a depth of 5 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity V – San Francisco and Mulanay, Quezon;

Intensity IV – San Andres, Catanauan and San Narciso Quezon;

Intensity III – Boac, Marinduque; Malabon City;

Intensity II – Guinayangan, Quezon; Ocampo; Camarines Sur;

Intensity I – Lucban, Quezon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity II – Lopez, Quezon; Legazpi City; Mercedes, Camarines Norte;

Intensity I – Lucena City; Dolores, Lucban, Guinayangan, Quezon; Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; Sipocot, Camarines Sur

No damage to property was expected but aftershocks were.