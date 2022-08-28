5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Abra early Sunday, August 28

(Eagle News)–A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Abra early Sunday, August 28.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake struck, an aftershock of the 7.0-magnitude northwestern Luzon earthquake, struck at 2:27 a.m.

The epicenter was 12 kilometers southwest of Pilar.

The depth of focus was four kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity V: Pilar, Bangued, and Bucay, Abra

Intensity IV: Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur; San Fernando, La Union

Instrumental intensities:

Intensity V: Bangued, Abra; Vigan city, Ilocos Sur

Intensity III: Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II: Gonzaga, Cagayan; Laoag City and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I: Claveria and Penablanca, Cagayan; Santiago City, Kalinga; Tabuk, Kalinga; San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Urdaneta, Infanta; Sison, Pangasinan; Madella, Quirino

Damage to property and aftershocks are expected.