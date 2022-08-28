5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Abra early Sunday, August 28

(Eagle News)–A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Abra early Sunday, August 28.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake struck, an aftershock of the 7.0-magnitude northwestern Luzon earthquake, struck at 2:27 a.m.
The epicenter was 12 kilometers southwest of Pilar.
The depth of focus was four kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Intensities:
Intensity V: Pilar, Bangued, and Bucay, Abra
Intensity IV: Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur; San Fernando, La Union
Instrumental intensities:
Intensity V: Bangued, Abra; Vigan city, Ilocos Sur
Intensity III: Sinait, Ilocos Sur
Intensity II: Gonzaga, Cagayan; Laoag City and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
Intensity I: Claveria and Penablanca, Cagayan; Santiago City, Kalinga; Tabuk, Kalinga; San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Urdaneta, Infanta; Sison, Pangasinan; Madella, Quirino
Damage to property and aftershocks are expected.