5.1-magnitude quake strikes Eastern Samar early Tuesday, Aug. 2

(Eagle News) — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Eastern Samar early Tuesday, Aug. 2.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 1:10 a.m.

The epicenter was 13 kilometers northeast of General MacArthur.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities

Intensity V- General Macarthur, Hernani, and Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Pastrana, Palo, and Tacloban City, Leyte

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Abuyog, Alangalang, Leyte

Intensity II – Hilongos, Mahaplag, Baybay, Leyte; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte

Intensity I – Ormoc City, Albuera, Leyte; Sogod, Southern Leyte

No damage to property is expected but aftershocks are.