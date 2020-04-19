5.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental

(Eagle News) – A magnitude 5.1 quake struck 168 kilometers southeast of Sarangani in Davao Occidental Sunday night, April 19, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The quake of tectonic origin had a depth of 132 kilometers and occurred 9:09 p.m. Sunday.

The tremor was also felt in Malungon, Sarangani at an Instrumental intensity of 2.

Instrumental intensity 1 was recorded in Alabel and Kiamba, Sarangani; Koronadal City and Tupi, South

Phivolcs said it is expecting aftershocks.

(Eagle News Service)