Provincial News

5.1-magnitude quake hits Batangas early Friday, Oct. 8

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas early Friday, Oct. 8.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, an aftershock of the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the area on July 24, hit at 16 kilometers northwest of Calatagan.

The depth of focus was 124 kilometers.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity II – Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Olongapo City; Makati City
Intensity I – Marikina City; Plaridel, Bulacan; Batangas City and Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City

PHIVOLCS said no damage to property nor aftershocks were reproted.

Related Posts