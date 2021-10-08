5.1-magnitude quake hits Batangas early Friday, Oct. 8

(Eagle News) — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Batangas early Friday, Oct. 8.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, an aftershock of the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the area on July 24, hit at 16 kilometers northwest of Calatagan.

The depth of focus was 124 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity II – Calapan City and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Olongapo City; Makati City

Intensity I – Marikina City; Plaridel, Bulacan; Batangas City and Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City

PHIVOLCS said no damage to property nor aftershocks were reproted.

