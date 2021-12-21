5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake, an aftershock of the 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the area on October 3, hit at 12:08 p.m.

The epicenter was 15 kilometers northeast of Sablayan.

The depth of focus was 15 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensities:

Intensity IV – Sablayan and Rizal, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity III – Abra De Ilog, Santa Cruz and Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro; Calapan City and Bansud, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – Makati City; Batangas City; Baco, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Tingloy, Batangas;

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity III – Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Batangas City

Intensity I – Tagaytay City, Cavite; Mulanay, Mauban, Gumaca and Dolores, Quezon

Damage to property and aftershocks are expected.