5.0-magnitude quake strikes Zamboanga Sibugay

(Eagle News) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Zamboanga Sibugay on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 8:03 p.m.

It had its epicenter nine kilometers southeast of Ulotanga.

The depth of focus was 23 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V – Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay

Intensity IV – Zamboanga City; Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur; Isabela City, Basilan;

Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay

Intensity III – Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur; Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte

Intensity II – Dipolog City, Polanco and Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte; Molave, Zamboanga del Sur

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity III – Zamboanga City

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks are expected.