5.0-magnitude quake strikes off Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 7:24 a.m., had its epicenter 58 kilometers southwest of San Jose.
It had a depth of 17 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Intensity II – Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Sebaste, Antique
Intensity I – Jamindan, Capiz
No damage to property was expected but aftershocks were.