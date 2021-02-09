5.0-magnitude quake strikes off Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 7:24 a.m., had its epicenter 58 kilometers southwest of San Jose.

It had a depth of 17 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity II – Roxas, Oriental Mindoro; Sebaste, Antique

Intensity I – Jamindan, Capiz

No damage to property was expected but aftershocks were.