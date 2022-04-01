5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Surigao del Norte

(Eagle News) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Norte on Friday, April 1.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 9:35 a.m.

The epicenter was 60 kilometers northeast of General Luna.

The depth of focus was 15 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity II – General Luna, and Dapa, Surigao del Norte

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity I – Surigao City

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were expected.