5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes off Surigao del Norte

(Eagle News) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Surigao del Norte on Friday, April 1.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 9:35 a.m.
The epicenter was 60 kilometers northeast of General Luna.
The depth of focus was 15 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity II – General Luna, and Dapa, Surigao del Norte
Instrumental Intensity:
Intensity I – Surigao City
No damage to property was reported but aftershocks were expected.