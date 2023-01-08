5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Davao Oriental

(Eagle News)–A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental on Sunday, December 8.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake struck at 7 a.m.

The epicenter was 12 kilometers southwest of Baganga.

The earthquake had a depth of 129 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity II – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro;

Intensity I – Malapatan, and Alabel, Sarangani; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; General Santos City, South Cotabato.

No damage to property was reported but aftershocks are expected.