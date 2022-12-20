5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Bukidnon early Tuesday, December 20

(Eagle News) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Bukidnon early Tuesday, December 20.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 5:44 a.m.
Its epicenter was 7 kilometers northeast of Kalilangan.
The depth of focus was 3 kilometers.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity V – Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur
Intensity IV – Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Kapatagan, Malabang, and Wao, Lanao del Sur;
Barira, and Matanog, Maguindanao; City of Cotabato
Intensity III – Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kadingilan, Libona, Maramag, Pangantucan, Quezon, and Talakag, Bukidnon
Intensity II – Cabanglasan, Lantapan, City of Malaybalay, San Fernando, and City of Valencia, Bukidnon; City of Cagayan De Oro
Intensity I – Malitbog, Bukidnon; Villanueva, Misamis Oriental
Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.