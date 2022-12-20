5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Bukidnon early Tuesday, December 20

(Eagle News) — A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Bukidnon early Tuesday, December 20.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 5:44 a.m.

Its epicenter was 7 kilometers northeast of Kalilangan.

The depth of focus was 3 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity V – Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur

Intensity IV – Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Kapatagan, Malabang, and Wao, Lanao del Sur;

Barira, and Matanog, Maguindanao; City of Cotabato

Intensity III – Damulog, Dangcagan, Don Carlos, Kadingilan, Libona, Maramag, Pangantucan, Quezon, and Talakag, Bukidnon

Intensity II – Cabanglasan, Lantapan, City of Malaybalay, San Fernando, and City of Valencia, Bukidnon; City of Cagayan De Oro

Intensity I – Malitbog, Bukidnon; Villanueva, Misamis Oriental

Damage to property and aftershocks were expected.