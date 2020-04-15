5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Batanes following Samar quake

(Eagle News)–A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Batanes on Wednesday, April 15.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which hit at 10:01 a.m., struck 66 kilometers southeast of Sabtang.
The depth of the quake was measured at 8 kilometers.
The following intensities were reported:
Intensity III – Basco, Ivana, Mahatao, Uyugan and Basco, Batanes; Calayan, Cagayan
Intensity II – Itbayat, Batanes
No damage to property was recorded but aftershocks were expected.
Earlier, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Samar at 9:07 a.m.