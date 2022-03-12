49 quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Forty-nine earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

This is according to a bulletin issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Saturday, March 12, a day after it said the degassing at the volcano “noticeably” became “more active.”

PHIVOLCS said in an advisory on Friday, March 11, that volcanic SO2 gas emission was on an increased trend at the volcano since March 6 and peaked at 15,900 t/d on March 9.

An alert Level 2 is currently maintained over Taal Volcano.

According to PHIVOLCS, the 49 earthquakes recorded on Saturday included 45 volcanic tremors two to 32 minutes long.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 15,306 tons on March 11.

A heavy steam 2,400 meters high was also reported.

PHIVOLCS said entry into Taal Volcano Island Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ especially the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake are still prohibited.

Flying aircraft near the volcano is not allowed.