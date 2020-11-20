49 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Forty-nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP recovery total rose to 7412.

Twenty-eight additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the COVID-19 total to 7799.

Of these, 362 were active.

There were no additional deaths reported, which means the death toll was still at 25.

The police are still among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan had vowed all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty were entitled to hazard pay.

The PNP has also inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center.

Former National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas is the new PNP chief following Cascolan’s retirement.