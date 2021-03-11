42 volcanic tremor episodes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 still in place

(Eagle News) — Forty-two volcanic tremor episodes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tremor episodes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, lasted for one to seven minutes.

Low-level background volcanic tremor that began at 6:37 p.m. on March 10 lasted for approximately four and a half hours, PHIVOLCS said.

It said also monitored were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

The steam emission, it said, was weak, but the sulfur dioxide emission was significant, averaging 1,327 tons on March 10.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said that at alert level 2, Taal volcano is at an “increased unrest” and that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

It said that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure should remain strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.