40 provincial buses to ply Mindanao routes starting today, Dec. 25

(Eagle News) — Forty provincial buses are plying Mindanao routes starting today, December 27.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said the buses may ply the following routes based on MC 2020-051G issued on December 24:
Cagayan de Oro City – Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat
Davao City – Arakan, North Cotabato
Davao City – Kidapawan City
Only road-worthy buses will be allowed to travel.
They should also have a Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or an Application for Extension of Validity, and a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy.
The QR code may be retrieved from the LTFRB official website.
The LTFRB said all health and safety protocols should be followed.