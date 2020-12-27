40 provincial buses to ply Mindanao routes starting today, Dec. 25

(Eagle News) — Forty provincial buses are plying Mindanao routes starting today, December 27.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said the buses may ply the following routes based on MC 2020-051G issued on December 24:

Cagayan de Oro City – Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat

Davao City – Arakan, North Cotabato

Davao City – Kidapawan City

Only road-worthy buses will be allowed to travel.

They should also have a Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or an Application for Extension of Validity, and a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy.

The QR code may be retrieved from the LTFRB official website.

The LTFRB said all health and safety protocols should be followed.