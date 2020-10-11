4 rockfall events, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Mayon; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Four rockfall events were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the white steam-laden plumes that rose 500 meters before drifting to the general east were moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was also measured at an average of 143 tons on October 10.

A slight inflation of the edifice and an inflation of the lower to middle slopes since July 2019 to present were also monitored.

“Electronic tilt also showed non-steady inflation from late 2019 to mid 2020 followed by a short term deflationary trend since July 2020,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, Mayon is at an abnormal condition.

“Although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit,” PHIVOLCS said.

Active stream or river channels and those identified as lahar-prone areas should also be avoided.

“PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” it said.