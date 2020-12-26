4 quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Mayon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)– Four volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions, and a crater glow.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was last measured at 450 tons–below baseline average—on December 10.

The crater glow was faint and was observed last night.

According to PHIVOLCS, overall, the “Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that while no magmatic eruption was imminent, at alert level 1, the volcano was still at an abnormal condition.

It reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone, noting the “perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit.”

Active stream and river channels and those identified as “perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano” should also be avoided.

“PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.