4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Zamboanga del Sur early Wednesday, June 29

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Zamboanga del Sur early Wednesday, June 29.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 5:23 a.m.

The epicenter was 35 kilometers southeast of Tabina.

The depth of focus was 27 kilometers.

The following instrumental intensities and intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV- Tabina and Dimataling, Zamboanga Del Sur

Intensity II- Cotabato City

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity I- Zamboanga City; Kiamba, Sarangani; T’boli, South Cotabato

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.