4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Zamboanga del Sur early Wednesday, June 29

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Zamboanga del Sur early Wednesday, June 29.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 5:23 a.m.
The epicenter was 35 kilometers southeast of Tabina.
The depth of focus was 27 kilometers.
The following instrumental intensities and intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV- Tabina and Dimataling, Zamboanga Del Sur
Intensity II- Cotabato City
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity I- Zamboanga City; Kiamba, Sarangani; T’boli, South Cotabato
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.