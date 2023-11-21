4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sarangani early Tuesday

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Sarangani early Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake which hit at 3:28 a.m. was an aftershock of the 6.8-magnitude quake that hit Davao Occidental on November 21.

The epicenter was 28 kilometers southwest of Glan.

The depth of focus was 57 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV – City of General Santos

Intensity III – Tupi, South Cotabato; Maasim, Sarangani

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV – Alabel, Sarangani; City of General Santos; T’Boli, South Cotabato

Intensity III – Pikit, Cotabato; Maasim, Kiamba, Malungon, Maitum, Malapatan, and Glan, Sarangani; Suralla, Polomolok, and Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity II – Lake Sebu and Tampakan, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.