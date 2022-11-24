4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Ilocos Sur early Thursday, Nov. 24

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Ilocos Sur early Thursday, Nov. 24.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 4:46 a.m.

The epicenter was one kilometer southeast of Sinait.

The depth of focus was one kilometer.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV- Sinait, Vigan City, Caoayan, San Juan, Santo Domingo, San Vicente, Santiago, Lidlida, Caoayan, Banayoyo, and Magsingal, Ilocos Sur; Batac City, Ilocos Norte; Lagangilang, Abra

Intensity II – Bantay, Ilocos Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III – Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II – Penablanca, Cagayan; Pasuquin, Laoag City, Batac, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I – Narvacan, Ilocos Sur

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.