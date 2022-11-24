4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Ilocos Sur early Thursday, Nov. 24

(Eagle News) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Ilocos Sur early Thursday, Nov. 24.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake hit at 4:46 a.m.
The epicenter was one kilometer southeast of Sinait.
The depth of focus was one kilometer.
The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:
Reported Intensities:
Intensity IV- Sinait, Vigan City, Caoayan, San Juan, Santo Domingo, San Vicente, Santiago, Lidlida, Caoayan, Banayoyo, and Magsingal, Ilocos Sur; Batac City, Ilocos Norte; Lagangilang, Abra
Intensity II – Bantay, Ilocos Sur
Instrumental Intensities:
Intensity III – Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur
Intensity II – Penablanca, Cagayan; Pasuquin, Laoag City, Batac, Ilocos Norte
Intensity I – Narvacan, Ilocos Sur
No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.